Green River Mayor’s Tree Lighting Takes Place this Friday

GREEN RIVER — The 2024 Mayor’s Tree Lighting is slated to take place Friday, Dec. 6., officially making it Christmas-time in Green River.

As always, the tree will be lit by Mayor Pete Rust at the Clock Tower Mall in downtown Green River at 5:30 p.m. The Clock Tower Mall will be turned into a holiday wonderland with Santa, sweet treats, and an art sale.

Santa will be handing out candy canes and accepting letters, while the Sweetwater County Library will be handing out books to children.

S’mores will be served by the Boy Scouts and there will be fire pits to help everyone stay warm and cozy. The festivities will also take place inside City Hall this year, with the Green River Arts Council hosting an art sale and serving hot cocoa.

The arts council is still accepting artwork for the art sale, with art drop off starting Friday at 10 a.m. The art sale will take place from 5-7 p.m. This art sale provides an opportunity for local artists to showcase and sell their creations. For more information or to let the arts council know you want to sell your work, email rdrake@grwyo.org or call 307-872-0514.