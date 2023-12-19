Green River Meets Defending State Champions for Second Consecutive Week

LANDER – The Green River Wolves swimming and diving team face the defending 3A state champions for the second consecutive week. The boys are heading to Lander Valley High School Thursday for a head-to-head meet. Lander has been the defending state champions in 3A since 1994.

The two competed at the Green River Invite where Lander, Green River, Evanston, Rock Springs, Kemmerer, Lyman, Rawlins, Sublette County, and Jackson Hole all competed against each other. Lander took first at the invite with 311 points. Evanston (253) was second, Rock Springs (195) took third, and Green River (139.5) took fourth.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

A highly anticipated event in Lander will be the 200-yard freestyle. Colin Gilmore from Green River took first last week in the 200-yard freestyle defeating Sequeil Lozier from Lander by two seconds. Gilmore will have another tough challenge this week in the 500-yard freestyle. He took third last week with Finn Richards from Lander taking second. They had a .2 second difference with Richards at 5:18.85 and Gilmore at 5:19.05.

Diver Keegan Gailey was dominant last week leading all divers with 234 points. The most points scored by a Lander diver was Dylan Blunck with 181.

You can check the rest of last week’s results here.

The swim meet starts at 4 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Lander Valley High School.