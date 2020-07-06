Green River Might Approve Sampling of Wastewater for COVID-19 Virus

GREEN RIVER — During the Green River City Council meeting on July 7, the Council will consider entering a contract with the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) for surveillance of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes the COVID-19 Coronavirus, in wastewater.

The Green River City Council will meet at 7 pm at its City Hall. The meeting can be attended in person, with proper social distancing, or watched live virtually at the City of Green River’s YouTube page.

The primary purpose of the contract would be to provide Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, and County Health Officers and local officials granular data on the pandemic.

The surveillance could have the potential to inform policy action moving forward and help communities understand the level of risk they are facing in regards to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

The WDH is willing to pay up to $28,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding for the sampling process.

