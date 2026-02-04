Green River Moves Forward With Teton Water Tank Project

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council voted to move forward with a proposed $3 million loan application to rehabilitate the city’s aging Teton water storage tank.

The council approved a resolution authorizing staff to apply for a low-interest loan through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, a federal-state program that helps communities finance major water infrastructure projects. The loan would fund a feasibility study, engineering, and potential rehabilitation work on the one million gallon steel tank.

Built in 1976, the Teton tank serves residential neighborhoods, schools, medical offices and commercial areas on Green River’s south side.

City engineer Dustin Romero said recent inspections found corrosion and deterioration inside the tank. While inspectors determined the tank remains functional with proper maintenance, they recommended recoating it within one to two years to prevent leaks or structural problems.

Romero outlined three options: take no action, rehabilitate the existing tank or replace it entirely. He said inaction could result in the loss of the tank, leaving the city unable to meet water storage and fire flow requirements for the area.

The preferred option is rehabilitation, which would include sandblasting and recoating the tank’s interior and exterior, along with a possible roof replacement to address long standing drainage issues. Romero said rehabilitation could extend the tank’s life by at least 20 years, though the feasibility study will also evaluate whether replacement or relocation would provide better long-term value.

Councilman Ron Williams raised concerns about rising water rates and the impact on low and fixed income households. Romero noted the revolving fund offers lower interest rates than traditional financing, and not replacing the aging water tower could lead to more expensive repairs or replacements.

Under current projections, average residential water bills would rise gradually over the next several years. High-usage households could see monthly bills increase from about $57 to nearly $70 over five years, remaining near or below state affordability thresholds, Romero said.

Estimates of monthly water bill increases over time from city council documents

Applying for the loan would not prevent the city from pursuing grants or other funding sources if they become available, Romero added.

Construction would not begin until at least fall 2027, following completion of a feasibility study and quality control work. If all goes as planned, rehabilitation would begin near the end of the time frame inspectors recommended for repairs.