Green River Native Hired as New Library Foundation Director

Lisa Frint was hired to be the Sweetwater County Library Foundation's new executive director. Courtesy photo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Library Foundation has a new executive director.

Green River native Lisa Frint was recently hired and began work July 1. Sweetwater County Library System Director Lindsey Travis said hiring an executive director for the foundation helps improve its ability to fundraise and advocate for the library. The foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports the county’s libraries and the Community Fine Arts Center beyond the funding the library system receives from the Sweetwater County commissioners.

“Lisa has great ideas and a clear passion for the Library Foundation’s mission. I look forward to working with her and seeing the foundation grow,” Travis said.

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Frint graduated from Green River High School in 1999 and attended the University of Central Florida. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a major in Marketing. She returned to Green River in 2013.

Frint said one of her primary goals will be to build new partnerships to sustain and expand library programs. The foundation plans to launch new fundraising initiatives and engagement opportunities focused on creative events, donor programs, and business partnership opportunities.

“The library has always been much more than a place to check out books,” Frint said. “It is a gathering place, a learning center, a cultural hub, and a resource that serves every member of our community regardless of age, income, or background. I am incredibly excited for this opportunity and fully committed to ensuring its mission succeeds for generations to come.”