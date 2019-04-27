Green River Native Named First Female President of Boise State University

BOISE, IDAHO — Earlier this week, Boise State University named it’s seventh school president and made history in the process. Green River native, Marlene Tromp, was named the first female president of the university.

Tromp beat out three other finalists for the position. She fills the vacancy after former school president, Bob Kustra announced his retirement in 2017. Boise State has been on the hunt for a new president since February 2018.

Tromp, who was previously the provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of California, Santa Cruz and now takes over as president and will begin work on July 1, 2019. She is set to make $425,000 per year as president of the university.

Among her credentials, Tromp earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Creighton University, a master’s degree in English from the University of Wyoming and a doctorate from the University of Florida.

One interesting aspect of Tromp’s background is that she is a first-generation college graduate from her family. She now has the opportunity to see other first-generation college students succeed.

According to a video on Boise State University Facebook page, Tromp said, “”It didn’t just change my life, but my family’s life when I went to school,” Tromp said. “And I feel really proud to be able to help other first generation students succeed.”

Known for her innovation and courage to try new things, Tromp will seek to expand the vision of Boise State University under her leadership.

A quote by Tromp on BSU’s Facebook page read, “It will be an exciting new chapter for me to come to Boise State. I will be proud to lead the dedicated faculty and staff as they serve the students and Idaho, and to advance the transformative work of the institution,” Tromp said. “A pioneering university that has already made phenomenal advances, Boise State will have an extraordinary impact on our rapidly growing city and state. The future holds great promise for Boise State, its affiliates and the community it serves.”