Green River Parks and Recreation Launches 2025 Summer Programs

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Parks and Recreation Department announces the opening of registration for its Summer 2025 programming.

The programming will be available to the public Thursday, May 15 at 5 a.m. and includes lessons, youth sports leagues, summer day camps, fitness classes, and Trioball for seventh and eighth graders. Programs available are Expanded Recreation Center and Aquatic facility hours, swimming lessons for all age groups and abilities, youth co-ed outdoor soccer, Little Howler Youth Flag Football League, summer gymnastics camp, and summer day camp.

Special events for the summer include the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo, Movies in the Park, Art on the Green, Flaming Gorge Day, Water Safety Day in Honor of Paige Hardest Greve, and Quilting on the Green. Registration opens May 15 and can be completed online, over the phone at (307)872-0511, or in person at the Green River Recreation Center and early registration is strongly recommended. A full brochure detailing all programs and events has been made available on the website.