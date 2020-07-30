Green River Parks and Recreation Plant Trees Along East Teton Boulevard

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Parks and Recreation Department recently planted trees along East Teton Boulevard near the horse corrals and Green River Animal Control as part of a beautification effort.

In April, the department received a grant from the Wyoming State Forestry in the amount of $4,500 with a city match of $1,735, to plant the trees and put in an irrigation system.

Forty trees in total will be planted, and the department recently planted 26 of them.

The trees covered by the grant includes 28 trees: nine six-foot Colorado Blue Spruce, 10 two-inch caliper Accolade elm, and nine two-inch caliper Espresso Kentucky Coffee trees.

The remaining 12 trees are to be purchased with a Wyoming Game and Fish grant the city has already received. Those 12 trees will be planted along the Greenbelt between animal control and the horse corrals where the future dog park will be located.

The trees were planted entirely by the parks and recreation department and the city’s utility department.

The purpose of the project is to create a tree canopy to provide more attractive grounds along East Teton Boulevard. The trees will act as a screen and provide shade between the road and the horse corrals, according to Brad Raney, Green River Parks and Recreation Director.

The trees will also create an additional barrier of safety for the future dog park and existing horse corrals, help with stabilization of the road bank, and assist with storm water mitigation in the area.