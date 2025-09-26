Green River Parks Director Receives State Award

GREEN RIVER — Green River Parks and Recreation Director Katie Duncombe was recently awarded the Wyoming Recreation and Parks Association Fellow Award.

According to the city, the award recognizes people who made “extraordinary contributions to the parks and recreation profession through exceptional leadership, innovation, and service.” The award requires recipients to have at least eight years of full-time professional experience, service to the WRPA, and a character that reflects the profession positively.

Katie Blood, supervisor at the Green River Recreation Center, nominated Duncombe for the honor. She said Duncombe is a recreation professional for life who participated in programs as a youth and later sought specialized education and dedicated her career to the profession.

“The Fellow Award represents the pinnacle of professional recognition in our field,” Blood said. “Duncombe’s 18-year career progression from recreation assistant to director, combined with her extensive service to WRPA and innovative programming, exemplifies the leadership this award celebrates.”

Duncombe has a Bachelor’s Degree in Recreation and Parks Management and a Master’s Degree in Recreation and Sports Management from the University of Northern Colorado. She also has multiple certifications including being a Certified Parks and Recreation Professional, Aquatic Facility Operator, and a Certified Tourism Ambassador. She is currently enrolled in the National Recreation and Parks Association Director School.

Under Duncombe’s direction, the Summer Day Camp program has seen more than 40% growth, while the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo was named the IMPRA Rodeo of the Year twice while leading the rodeo committee. She also spearheaded development of the Miners Memorial Park and the Riverside Memorial Park restoration work.

Duncombe has received national recognition for her work as well. In 2010, she was selected for the NRPA Midwest Young Professional Award. Outside of work, she also is the secretary of the Sweetwater County 4-H Council.