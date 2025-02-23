Green River Places Sixth at 4A State Swim Finals; Gilmore Captures State Title

GILLETTE — Green River High School secured a sixth-place finish at the 2025 4A Boys State Swimming and Diving Championship Finals with 151 points, led by senior Colin Gilmore’s state title in the 100-yard freestyle. Rock Springs also made a mark with a top-five individual finish.

Green River Highlights

Green River’s 200-yard medley relay team, consisting of freshman Sam Dockter, senior Dallan Owens, junior Aiden Neher, and senior Andrew Neher, placed fifth with a time of 1:44.87. The team posted splits of 26.09, 30.44, and 23.40.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Colin Gilmore finished second with an impressive time of 1:43.12, recording splits of 24.06, 26.34, and 25.95.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sophomore Mitchell Horn represented Green River in the 50-yard freestyle, taking fifth place with a time of 22.61.

In diving, senior Keegan Gailey earned second place with a final score of 477.90, contributing crucial points for the Wolves.

Gilmore continued his dominance in the 100-yard freestyle, capturing the state title with a time of 47.47, including splits of 23.02 and 24.45.

Green River’s 200-yard freestyle relay team—featuring seniors Ashton Hafner, Andrew Neher, and Colin Gilmore along with sophomore Mitchell Horn—finished fifth in 1:31.40, posting splits of 23.48, 23.72, 21.71, and 22.49.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Hafner, Horn, junior Vance Lauriski-Adams, and Gilmore combined for a fourth-place finish at 3:22.35. The team recorded splits of 24.23, 50.74, 50.97, 24.23, 24.49, 52.28, 23.35, and 48.36.

Rock Springs Highlights

Rock Springs earned one top-five finish through senior Deegan Smith, who finished fifth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.61, including splits of 26.19 and 29.42.

Koen Asper had the second-highest finish for Rock Springs, finishing in 7th in the 100-yard freestyle, with 50.21.

Team Standings

Laramie High School claimed the team championship with 236 points, followed by Cheyenne Central with 194 points and Campbell County with 169 points. Green River finished in sixth place with 151 points, narrowly behind Sheridan High School, which earned 154 points. Rock Springs secured ninth place with 47 points.