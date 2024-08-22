Green River Plans Water Shutoff Friday

A map of areas impacted by the water shutoff in Green River taking place Aug. 23, 2024. Image courtesy of the City of Green River

GREEN RIVER – Water service on three Green River streets will be shut off Friday to complete a water main connection.

Boulder Drive, Evans Drive on the Mansface Canyon side, and Faith Drive from Evans Drive to Evans Drive will have water service shut off from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., though the City of Green River says the actual duration will depend on conditions encountered by the project’s contractor.

Residents in the impacted areas are encouraged to fill bathtubs and other containers with water to use during the shutoff.

The work is part of the Faith and Evans Drive Reconstruction Project undertaken by the city.