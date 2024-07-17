Green River Police and Fire to Receive New Mobile Data Terminals for Vehicles

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Fire and Police Departments will receive new Mobile Data Terminals after the Green River City Council voted 6-0 to approve a bid for the purchase. Council Member Sherry Bushman was absent from the meeting due to medical reasons, Mayor Pete Rust said.

The bid, by iT1, was in the amount of $141,160. This will pay for 38 MDTs, which will replace all of the fire department and police department MDTs. City Finance Director Chris Meats said it is time for new MDTs, as the current ones are four years old.

MDTs are computerized devices that are used in emergency services to communicate with the dispatcher inside their vehicles. Meats said they are more “ruggedized” than a standard computer. He also said that the devices can often run $5,000 a piece, so the bid from iT1 isn’t as high as expected.

“We’re excited about that,” Meats said.

The Council also approved a memorandum of understanding with the City of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County for the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition, in the amount of $70,000. This MOU allows Green River to participate in a unified county-wide economic development effort to diversify and strengthen the county’s economic base.

City Administrator Reed Clevenger said the contribution helps pay for Kayla McDonald’s position as Economic Development Specialist for SEDC, as well as some marketing, the SEDC website, and working with regional and national companies to do leads.

Clevenger said that the SEDC board was updated recently, and they are working with McDonald to look at different levels of economic development that they can move toward between the different entities in the coalition. He said this includes looking at housing coordinators, business attraction companies, and consulting work.