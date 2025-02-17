Green River Police Chief Issues Statement on Tunnel Traffic

GREEN RIVER — City of Green River Police Chief Shaun Sturlaugson issued a statement to the public this evening regarding the crash that occurred in the I-80 tunnels yesterday. Traffic from Interstate 80 remains rerouted through Green River on Flaming Gorge Way after a crash occurred in the tunnels Friday. Local authorities, working closely with the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), are continuing to manage the situation and ensure the safety of drivers.

WYDOT has implemented various safety measures, including electronic message boards on I-80 on both sides of Green River to direct traffic, barriers to guide vehicles, and additional signage within the town urging drivers to slow down. WYDOT is also in the process of securing more message boards, which will be positioned at both ends of Flaming Gorge Way to further remind drivers to exercise caution.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of both residents and those traveling through the area,” said Green River Police Chief Shaun Sturlaugson. “We are working with WYDOT to maintain smooth traffic flow through town.”

The incident remains fluid, with WYDOT actively working to reopen the affected section of I-80. Structural assessments of the eastbound tunnel have been completed, and it is expected to be safe for travel in the coming days. While traffic flow and dividers are being adjusted, WYDOT emphasized that patience is required as they work to restore normal conditions.

There have been inquiries regarding the installation of additional traffic lights at specific intersections along Flaming Gorge Way. However, officials stress that maintaining continuous traffic flow with minimal disruptions is the safest option. Both the Green River Police Department and WYDOT are in agreement on this approach, aiming to prevent further accidents and keep speeds manageable.

“We appreciate the community’s understanding and patience during this challenging time,” Sturlaugson added. “We will continue to adapt our efforts to keep Green River residents and travelers as safe as possible.”

The situation remains under active management, and officials urge drivers to remain cautious as work continues to restore normal traffic patterns.

