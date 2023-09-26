Green River Police Department Blotter for Sept. 22-24

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls for service from Sept. 22-24. Everyone listed as being arrested or having received a citation from the GRPD are presumed innocent until they’re proven guilty.

Sept. 22

Advertisement - Story continues below...

At 7:51 a.m., officers assisted RSPD with locating a runaway juvenile. Officers located the juvenile, returned them to their parents, and completed a report of the incident.

At 9:08 a.m., officers received a complaint regarding nuisance property on Driftwood Street. Officers met with the property owner, who advised they would get the property cleaned up. Officers completed a report of the incident.

At 9:59 a.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had been parked on Colorado Street for several years. Officers tagged the vehicle and contacted the owner. Officers completed a report of the incident.

At 10:41 a.m., officers received a complaint regarding nuisance property on Nebraska Street. Officers met with the property owner who advised they would get the property cleaned up and vehicles covered. Officers completed a report of the incident.

At 11:10 a.m., officers received a complaint regarding nuisance property on Nebraska Street. Officers met with the property owner who advised they would get the property cleaned up. Officers completed a report of the incident.

At 1:42 p.m., officers, while on another call, observed what appeared to be an abandoned vehicle on W. Teton Boulevard. Officers tagged the vehicle and attempted to contact the owner. Officers completed a report of the incident.

At 2 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit and run crash that had occurred a few days prior. Officers met with the reporting party who advised they believed their vehicle had been hit while at Smith’s Food and Drug. Officers determined the vehicle had not been hit at the grocery store and could not determine where or when the vehicle had been hit. Officers completed a report of the incident.

At 10:23 p.m., officers while on patrol, observed a vehicle commit a stop sign violation. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near the intersection of W. Flaming Gorge Way and N. 5th W. Street. Officers believed the driver to be impaired and issued Richard Terry of Green River citations for an alleged stop sign violation and alleged driving while under the influence of alcohol. Officers placed Terry under arrest, transported him to the Sweetwater County Detention Center and completed a report of the incident.

Sept. 23

At 5:45 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and issued the driver, William Ray of Houston a citation for an alleged insurance violation.

At 6:23 p.m., officers responded to a report of an individual needing to be trespassed from Family Dollar. Officers met with the reporting party who advised they believed an individual had stolen items from the store and they would like the person to be trespassed from the store. The individual had departed from the area prior to officers’ arrival and was not able to be located at the time of the report. Officers completed a report of the incident.

At 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Officers met with all parties who advised they had been fighting but had calmed down prior to officer arrival. All parties agreed to separate for the night to prevent further issues. Officers completed a report of the incident.

Sept. 24

At 12:24 a.m., officers responded to a report of an assault at Buck n’ Bar. Officers met with the reporting party who advised they had been assaulted by another patron and then thrown out of the bar. Officers met with several witnesses who advised they had not observed anything physical, but the reporting party had been causing a disturbance in the bar and was asked to leave by staff. Officers completed a report of the incident.

At 1:36 a.m., officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. Upon arrival officers observed Vehicle 1 to have substantial front-end damage and was facing the wrong way in the northbound lane and Vehicle 2 had substantial front-end damage as well and was facing the correct direction. Officers spoke with all involved parties and determined the driver of Vehicle 1 had signs of impairment and was traveling south in the northbound lane causing a head-on collision. Officers placed the driver of Vehicle 1, Armando James, under arrest for alleged driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offence, and driving while under suspension, subsequent offence. Officers transported James to the Sweetwater County Detention Center and completed a report of the incident.

At 5:17 p.m., officers responded to a report of a welfare check on a dog that had been left outside without enough water and barks throughout the day. Officers met with the caretaker of the dog who advised they would check on the dog more frequently while the owner is out of town and that they would find a solution to the barking. Officers completed a report of the incident.