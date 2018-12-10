Green River Police Department Loses Officer, Colleague and Friend

GREEN RIVER — Employees of the Green River Police Department shared their sympathies with the family of Officer Luke Benson, who passed away on December 7.

Chief of Police Tom Jarvie expressed these condolences:

“It is with immense sorrow that the Green River Police Department announces the death of Officer Luke Benson on December 7th, 2018.”

“Officer Benson served as a Patrol Officer and Detective for the last 11 years. Prior to his service with Green River Police Department he was as a Detention Officer with the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office for 2 years.”

“Officer Benson was kind and conscientious, always willing to do anything that was asked. His loss will be felt throughout our department and our community.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days, along with information on how to best help the Benson Family.”

For inquiries please contact Police Chief Tom Jarvie, Green River Police Department, tjarvie@cityofgreenriver.org.