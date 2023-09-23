Green River Police Department Police Blotter – Sept. 15-21, 2023

GREEN RIVER – During the past week, the Green River Police Department reported responding to the following service calls. People who were arrested or received citations by the GRPD are presumed innocent until they’re found guilty in court.

Sept. 15

At 7:54 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop and issued the driver a written warning for speeding.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

At 10:24 a.m., officers responded to the area of Wagonwheel Drive for a report of property damage. Officers met with an individual who reported a damaged flowerpot. Officers gathered information and completed a report of the incident.

At 11:32 a.m., officers responded to the area of Monroe Avenue for a report of nuisance property. Officers met with an individual who reported trash from a neighboring property was blowing into their yard and other items of concern. Officers met with the property owner, advised of the complaint, issued a notice to abate, and completed an incident report.

At 1:32 p.m., officers responded to Green River High School for a report of a bus light violation. Officers met with the driver and issued a written warning for meeting or passing a stopped school bus.

At 2:23 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop near the area of East 2nd South Street and issued the driver a verbal warning for improper registration.

At 4:57 p.m., officers responded to the area of Indian Hills for a report of an individual bitten by a dog that was at large. Officers located the dog and met with the owner. Officers verified a current rabies vaccination and gathered information.

At 8:08 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Andrews Street for a report of a disturbance. Officers met with individuals who reported concerns involving subjects with a baseball bat. Officers gathered information, attempted to locate the subjects, and completed an incident report.

Sept. 16

At 10:24 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Mckinley Street and issued the driver written warnings for a stop sign violation and a driver’s license violation.

At 1:06 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop near the area of Schultz Street and issued Kayla Jo Wood of Green River a citation for alleged failure to maintain liability coverage.

At 2:46 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on East Flaming Gorge Way and issued the driver a written warning for speeding.

At 4:30 p.m., officers responded to 220 Uinta Drive, the Subway restaurant, for a report of an individual causing a disturbance inside the restaurant. Officers met with the manager who reported that an individual entered the store and began throwing items. Officers met with the individual and their caretaker, gathered information, and completed a report of the incident.

At 5:37 p.m., officers responded to West 2nd North Street for a report of a deer that had been shot and killed. Officers located an arrow with a broadhead and a deceased deer. Officers met with the suspected individual, gathered information, and issued Andrew Boldt of Green River a citation for alleged hunting within city limits. Officers notified the Wyoming Game and Fish and completed a report of the incident.

At 10:07 p.m., officers responded to Wyoming Drive for a report of someone banging on a door. Officers met with the resident who reported subjects that were banging and hitting their door. Officers attempted to locate the subjects, gathered information, and completed an incident report.

Sept. 17

At 10:39 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Hitching Post Drive and issued the driver a written warning for speeding.

At 2:37 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Scotts Bottom Road and issued the driver a written warning for speeding.

At 3:11 p.m., officers responded to Uinta Drive for a report of a possibly intoxicated driver. Officers met with the driver and detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage. Officers gathered information and subsequently placed Joel Martinez of Rawlins under arrest and issued citations for alleged driving while under the influence of alcohol. Officers transported Martinez to the Sweetwater County Detention Center and completed an incident report.

At 10:43 p.m., officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Officers met with individuals involved in an altercation. The parties separated for the evening. Officers gathered information and completed an incident report.

Sept. 18

At 1:22 p.m., officers responded to Maverik at 59 Uinta Drive for a report of a two-vehicle collision. It was reported that a vehicle, which was towing a trailer, was pulling away from the fuel pump when the rear passenger side of the trailer struck the rear passenger side of a second vehicle. Officers issued Lance Roth of Nevada a citation for alleged inattentive driving with a crash and completed a report of the incident.

At 6:02 p.m., officers responded to the area of Monroe Avenue and Hitching Post Drive for a report of a two-vehicle collision. It was reported Vehicle 1 was traveling north, approaching the intersection of Hitching Post Drive and Monroe Avenue. Vehicle 1 stopped at the stop sign and pulled forward to conduct a left turn onto Monroe Avenue, while Vehicle 2 was traveling west on Monroe Avenue and initiated a left turn onto Hitching Post Drive. Vehicle 1 struck Vehicle 2 on the driver’s side rear fender. Officers issued the driver of Vehicle 1, Ashley Barton of Green River, a citation for alleged failure to yield right of way at the intersection, and the driver of Vehicle 2, a 15-year-old juvenile of Green River, was issued a citation for alleged no valid driver’s license. Officers gathered information and completed a report of the incident.

At 7:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to Logan Street for a report of a suspicious person. Officers met with an individual who reported multiple camera alerts for a person in their yard. After gathering information, it was determined it was a family member of the neighbor that was leaving the house without permission. A report of the incident was completed.

At 8:55 p.m., officers responded to Greasewood Street for a report of a missing person. Officers met with a staff member who reported an individual who had left and had not returned. Officers located the individual and escorted the individual back to the residence. Officers gathered information and completed a report of the incident.

Sept. 19

At 8:11 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Upland Way and issued the driver a written warning for a vehicle registration violation.

At 9:54 p.m., officers responded to a report of a parking violation. Officers met with the owner of a motorhome that was in violation, issued a notice to abate, and completed a report of the incident. The location was not released by the GRPD.

At 10:19 a.m., officers responded to 905 Bridger Drive, Smith’s Food and Drug, for a report of found property. Officers collected debit cards, contacted owners, and returned the cards.

At 10:35 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Astle Avenue and issued the driver a written warning for speeding.

At 11:23 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Bramwell Street and issued the driver a 15-year-old juvenile from Green River citations for alleged obedience to a traffic-control device violation, and no valid driver’s license. A citation was also written to Jeanna Martin of Green River for allegedly allowing a minor without a driver’s license to drive.

At 3:22 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Shoshone Avenue and issued Micha Paisley of Green River, a citation for alleged speeding.

At 4:33 p.m., officers responded to a report of an individual with active warrants. Officers confirmed the warrant and placed Kaylee Gordon of Rock Springs under arrest per the active warrants. Officers transported Gordon to the Sweetwater County Detention Center. The GRPD did not release the address this incident occurred at.

At 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of fraud. Officers met with an individual who reported their card was overcharged after it was used at Subway. The amount charged did not match the receipt given, the individual stated they had contacted Subway, but had not been given a resolution. Officers gathered information and completed a report of the incident.

Sept. 20

At 9:26 a.m., officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Bus Barn in reference to a report of a bus light violation that occurred Sept. 19. Officers gathered information and contacted the driver of the vehicle. Officers issued a citation for an alleged meeting or passing a stopped school bus violation to Amanda Pitt of Green River and completed a report of the incident.

At 10:35 a.m., officers responded to a report of threats. Officers met with an individual who reported receiving threats from a known individual. Officers gathered information and completed an initial report of the incident.

At 10:42 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of West Flaming Gorge Way and issued the driver a verbal warning for speeding.

At 12:18 p.m., officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the GRHS parking lot.

At 8:34 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop and issued the driver a written warning for following too closely. The location was not disclosed by the GRPD.

Sept. 21

At 10:24 a.m., officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Bus Barn in reference to a report of a bus light violation. Officers gathered information and contacted the driver of the vehicle. Officers issued a citation for an alleged meeting or passing a stopped school bus violation to Janae Asay of Green River and completed a report of the incident.

At 2:19 p.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers met with both parties who advised they had been in a verbal argument but had calmed down prior to the officer’s arrival. Officers completed a report of the incident.

At 4:02 p.m., officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Scott’s Bottom Road. Officers observed the vehicle had left the roadway and crashed into a tree and shrubs and was unable to be moved. Officers issued the driver, a juvenile of Green River, a citation for alleged careless driving and completed a report of the incident.

At 4:38 p.m. officers responded to a report of property damage. Officers met with the reporting party who advised their child’s bike had been damaged while they were at school. Officers then met with the juvenile suspect who admitted to causing the damage and agreed to resolve the issue with the reporting party. Officers completed a report of the incident.

At 4:52 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and issued the driver, a juvenile of Green River, a citation for alleged speeding. The GRPD sis not disclose the location of the traffic stop.

At 11:32 p.m., officers responded to a report of an intoxicated driver at Maverik. Officers met with the driver and determined them to be under the influence. Officers placed Armando James of Arizona under arrest for alleged driving while under the influence of alcohol – second offence and driving while under suspension. Officers transported James to the Sweetwater County Detention Center and completed a report of the incident.