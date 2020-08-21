Green River Police Department to participate in Online Training

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department will soon do some of their training online following action by the Green River City Council. At Tuesday’s meeting, the Council approved an agreement with Target Solutions for an online training platform.

Chief Tom Jarvie said this will allow his 27 officers to train in a streaming format. Jarvie said the platform also gives the department a centralized location to schedule training, keep training records, and build personalized training courses utilizing Target Solutions software and cloud storage.

Jarvie said the entire training platform costs $2,528 and that the cost covers one year of service. He says a single week-long training in which an officer has to travel to another venue to attend the class could cost nearly that same amount depending on the location and the cost of room and board and says in the end, this type of training platform could save the city a considerable amount.

Jarvie said the training will include corrections, driver training for police, homeland security, investigation, officer survival, and patrol.