Green River Police Department Warns Community of Puppy Scam

GREEN RIVER — Green River Police Department officers are warning the community of a scam involving a Facebook sale ad for puppies.

Officers met with an individual who reported a monetary loss of $200 after responding to a Facebook sale ad for puppies. It was reported the victim sent the deposit for a puppy, but was then blocked by the seller and never received the puppy. Officers attempted to contact the seller, but spoke to an individual claiming their Facebook account had been hacked and they were not selling puppies.

The victim of the hacked Facebook account, Delaney K Fullmer-Middleback, has reported she is not selling anything and is currently working with Facebook to get the page taken down, but wants to warn everyone not to fall for this scam.

The GRPD posted a scam warning on its Facebook page, giving tips to avoid being a victim of scams like these.

GRPD photo

“Unfortunately, this kind of thing happens more and more these days, a good way to protect yourself is change your passwords regularly and use unique strong passwords. Don’t send money without viewing the item in person. Check out the seller’s details, look how long they have been on Facebook. If they have only been on Facebook for less than a day, it is probably not a real account,” the GRPD wrote in the post.