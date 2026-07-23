Green River Pond & Garden Tour Returns Saturday

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Green River Pond & Garden Tour returns this Saturday, July 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring six homes in Green River and four homes in Rock Springs.
The tour is free and self-guided, with no tickets required. Visitors can start at any home on the list.
Lyneen Murphy, who has organized the tour for the last 25 years, said every home on this year’s tour features a water feature or pond.
Tour guides are available at Riverside Nursery and the Green River Chamber of Commerce, as well as on the Green River Pond & Garden Tour Facebook page.
Visitors will be guided directly into backyards through open gates rather than approaching front doors, Murphy said. Homeowners will be present throughout the day to answer questions, and visitors are welcome to take photographs.
This year’s tour includes a collaboration with the Green River Arts Council. Artists will be stationed in select yards, painting scenes inspired by the gardens, giving visitors a chance to watch them work.
While the tour has featured vegetable gardens and chickens in past years as part of an effort to highlight the range of what’s possible in the region’s high desert climate, this year’s tour centers on ponds and water features.
Green River Garden Homes:
- The Measles, 345 Hutton
- The Murphys, 525 Hackberry
- The Howes, 1165 Parkview
- The Byrds, 281 Logan
- The Moens, 572 Schultz Street
- The Tippys, 1645 Indian Hills
Rock Springs Garden Homes:
- The Taylors, 3906 Madison Drive
- The Lances, 1103 Winchester Blvd
- The Kolbs, 503 Cheyenne Drive
- The Robinsons, 25 Cedar Street