Green River Prepares for Homecoming Clash Against Powell

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Wolves are set to face the Powell Panthers in their Homecoming game and final home contest of the season, a crucial 3A West Conference matchup for both teams. Both squads come into the game looking to secure their first conference win, with Powell sitting at 3-3 overall and 0-2 in conference play, while the Wolves aim to bounce back from recent losses.

Powell is coming off a tough 42-7 defeat to Star Valley, a game where the Panthers struggled to generate offense. Prior to that loss, Powell had shown solid balance, ranking 9th in rushing with 154 yards per game and 4th in passing with 157 per game. Their total offense ranked 3rd in the state for 3A, averaging 310 yards per contest. The Panthers have also proven stout on defense, allowing just 236 yards per game—the second-best mark in the division.

Key contributors for Powell include running back Trevon Abraham, who ranked 10th in rushing with 56 yards per game, and quarterback Keona Wisniewski, who was fifth in passing with 138.2 yards per game. Wide receiver Alex Jordan adds another weapon to the offense, ranking 9th in receiving with 43.0 yards per game prior to the loss to Star Valley.

Green River, meanwhile, has had an up-and-down season, entering the matchup with a 0-1 conference record and looking for a spark on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Max Hintz has been a steady presence for the Wolves, ranking 5th in 3A with 80 rushing yards per game and 9th in passing with 105.8 yards per contest prior to the loss to Jackson. Wide receiver Dax Taylor has been a standout as well, leading the state in receptions with 45 and is two receptions away from tying his brother Dylan Taylor’s Green River Wolves record of 47 catches in a single season.

Despite their struggles on offense, Green River boasts one of the better passing defenses in the division, allowing just 113 yards per game through the air. Defensively, the Wolves had multiple players ranked in the top 15 for defensive points per game, including Dom Hamel (6th), Taylor (10th), Jaydon Walther (11th), and Hintz (12th). Their defensive unit will be key in limiting a Powell offense that has the ability to put up points quickly.

For the Wolves, the Homecoming matchup presents a pivotal opportunity to turn their season around and send their seniors off on a high note. Coach Blaine Christensen’s squad has shown resilience, but they’ll need to be at their best to stop a Powell team hungry for a bounce-back win.

With both teams eager to claim their first conference victory, the game promises to be a competitive, hard-fought contest as Green River looks to defend their home turf for the final time this season.