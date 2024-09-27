Green River Promotes Literacy with Outdoor Picture Book Display

The StoryWalk® will officially open to the public on Oct. 1. Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Library System

GREEN RIVER — A permanent StoryWalk® will soon be opening in Green River, providing a year-round display that allows readers to enjoy a book page-by-page while being outdoors.

The display is being brought to the city thanks to a partnership between the Sweetwater County Library System, Sweetwater County Library Foundation, the City of Green River and the Green Belt Task Force. The StoryWalk® will feature a full picture book that will be changed out every few months.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting event for the StoryWalk® will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 1 at the Barbara Carroll Memorial Pathway at the Green River Recreation Center at 1775 Hitching Post Drive.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Becky Iwen, Sweetwater County Library Youth Services Manager, approached the Library Foundation, Green River Parks and Recreation Director Katie Duncombe, and the Greenbelt Task Force with the idea of the StoryWalk® and worked with all of them to get this project underway.

“I love the mission of a StoryWalk® – to combine reading and the great outdoors,” Iwen said. “Providing literacy opportunities to families, children, and our whole community is one of the things I enjoy most.”

The project was paid for by the Library Foundation, an organization that supports library programs. The concrete and installation was provided by the City of Green River.

“We are thrilled to have so many great community partners contributing to the enhancement and improvement of our City,” Duncombe said. “The unique addition of the StoryWalk® enriches the Greenbelt Pathway by fostering education, physical health, and well-being, while strengthening our community’s connection to the Greenbelt and its recreational opportunities.”

The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk® is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson.