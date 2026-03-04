Green River Qualifies Multiple Students for NSDA Nationals at Wind River District Tournament

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School speech and debate team competed this weekend in Rock Springs at the Wind River District Tournament, the NSDA National Tournament Qualifier, earning multiple national qualifications and sweepstakes titles.

Green River qualified competitors in several events. Emma Johnson and Iliana Birmingham advanced in Senate. Madison Korkow, Alyssa Campton and Georgia Morrell qualified in Informative Speaking. Sydney Bowen earned a national berth in Original Oratory. Bekalyn Swett and Tyler Davis qualified in World Schools Debate.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In addition to those finishes, Georgia Morrell and Stevie Winer were named second alternates in Duo. Stevie Winer was second alternate in Humor, and Tyler Davis was third alternate in U.S. Extemporaneous Speaking.

Johnson also qualified in U.S. Extemporaneous Speaking and Lincoln-Douglas debate, while Swett qualified in Program Oral Interpretation and U.S. Extemporaneous Speaking. Because the NSDA allows competitors to enter only one main event at the national tournament, Johnson and Swett vacated those additional qualifying spots in favor of their selected events.

As a team, Green River placed first in Congress Sweepstakes, first in Speech Sweepstakes and first in Overall Sweepstakes at the district tournament.