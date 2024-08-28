Green River Ready for Season Opener Against Mountain View

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Wolves are set to host the Mountain View Buffalos in a zero-week football game on Saturday at 10 a.m. This non-conference matchup, which counts towards the teams’ overall records, will be a test for both squads as they kick off their seasons.

Last season, the Wolves fell to the Buffalos 21-7, with Mountain View going on to have an undefeated regular season before losing to Torrington in the postseason. Torrington ultimately claimed the 2A state championship. This year, Green River, a 3A team, hopes to reverse its fortunes against a strong Mountain View program.

The Wolves, coming off a challenging 1-8 season under first-year head coach Blaine Christensen, are looking to build on their sole victory last year, a narrow 15-14 win against Lander. Despite the tough season, Christensen is optimistic about the team’s growth and potential as he enters his second year.

“Year two of being the head coach has gone really well so far,” Christensen said. “The players know the expectations of the staff and the expectations to get to the next level that we strive to be at. The kids bought into the weight room this summer and had a really good offseason.”

The Wolves’ season opener against Mountain View will be an early gauge of how far the team has come and the potential it has for the season ahead. Fans can watch the game live on The Radio Network’s Facebook page or YouTube channel TRN Sports, and listen on the radio at 104.9 FM and 1490 AM.