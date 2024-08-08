Green River Rec Center Announces Annual Facility Maintenance Shutdown

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Recreation Center will begin its 2024 annual facility maintenance shutdown next week in which they will do comprehensive maintenance and facility improvements.

The shutdowns, which are done in phases, will begin Monday, Aug. 12 and will wrap up on on Sunday, Sept. 8. This is a period dedicated to enhancing and preserving the center’s facilities for the community’s ongoing enjoyment and safety. Key shutdown dates include:

Gymnasium: August 12-26

Racquetball courts 1&2: August 13-26

Pool: August 19-September 8

During this time, the center will undergo thorough maintenance, including resurfacing of the gymnasium and racquetball court floors, comprehensive pool maintenance, and various facility improvements.

Before the pool closure, the center will host a special Pooch Plunge event on Monday, August 19 between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., inviting community members to bring their four-legged friends for a unique swimming experience before the pool is drained for maintenance and deep cleaning. Participants are required to register for a 30-minute session to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all pets and their owners.

“This annual shutdown is essential for maintaining the high standards our community deserves,” Katie Blood, Recreation Center Supervisor said. “While we recognize the temporary inconvenience, these improvements will significantly enhance the experience for all our patrons in the coming year. We’re excited to kick off the maintenance period with the Pooch Plunge, offering a fun event for our community’s pets.”

The center has planned the shutdown to minimize disruption, scheduling different areas at varying times to allow partial facility access where possible. Regular updates will be provided through the rec center’s social media channels and website.

For more information, contact the Green River Recreation Center at 307-872-0511 or Katie Blood at kblood@grwyo.org.