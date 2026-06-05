Green River Rec Center Summer Programs Announced

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Parks and Recreation Department has a full summer lineup planned, with activities ranging from rodeos, youth sports leagues, swim lessons, movies in the park, and the Flaming Gorge Days Parade.
Residents can sign up at the Recreation Center, online at grwyo.org or at grpr.activityreg.com on a first-come, first-served basis.
The following is a list of events and programs:
Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo
- June 5-6 at 225 East Teton Blvd.
- Gates open at 6 p.m.; performance starts at 7 p.m.
- Admission: $10 at gate, $8 advance for adults 13 and older; $5 at gate, $4 advance for youth ages 6-12 and seniors 65 and older
Inflatable Obstacle Course
- Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13 from noon-2 p.m. at the Recreation Center
- A floating interactive playground with a plank, balance beams and slides
Movie in the Park — “Monster’s Inc.”
- Friday, June 12 at Centennial Park; starts at dark
- No admission fee; bring lawn chairs; concessions provided by Girl Scout troops
Summer Day Camp
- June 15-July 31 at Monroe Elementary School; Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- Open to students in grades K-6 (2026-27 school year); limit 100 per day; in-person registration required
- Fees: $775 for the whole summer (7 weeks); $115 weekly; $36 daily
- Weekly themes include “Where the Wild Things Are,” “Imaginarium,” “Americana,” “Dino Discovery,” “World Travelers,” “Magical Creatures” and “Forest Friends”
Water Safety Day and World’s Largest Swimming Lesson
- Thursday, June 25 at 1 p.m. at the Green River Recreation Center
- Free event honoring Paige Hardesty Greve; all ages welcome; register at check-in
Flaming Gorge Days Parade
- June 26-27; theme: “America’s 250th Anniversary: 1776-2026”
- Staging at 8 a.m.; parade starts at 10 a.m.
- Route starts near Centennial Park, follows Flaming Gorge Way through downtown, ending near S. 2nd E.
- Entry cost: $40 per vehicle
Movie in the Park — “Zootopia 2”
- Friday, July 10 at Centennial Park; starts at dark (approximately 9 p.m.)
- No admission fee; bring lawn chairs; concessions provided by local Girl Scout troops
Swim with the Sharks
- Friday, July 10 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Recreation Center
- Themed swim with decorated pool, special games, prizes and unique floats; regular admission rates apply
Inflatable Obstacle Course
- Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18 from noon-2 p.m. at the Recreation Center
Youth Co-ed Outdoor Soccer
- League play July 13-Aug. 13
- Ages: Preschool through 6th grade; age divisions: Preschool-Kindergarten; Grades 1-2; Grades 3-4; Grades 5-6
TrioBall (7th and 8th grade)
- League play July 13-Aug. 13
- A three-team game featuring one size-four soccer ball, one official, three goal areas and three time periods; each team has one goalkeeper and four field players
Inflatable Obstacle Course
- Friday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 8 from noon-2 p.m. at the Recreation Center
Art on the Green
- Aug. 14-15 at Expedition Island Pavilion
- 24-hour live art competition featuring 2D and 3D artists competing for cash and prizes; free to the public; held in conjunction with River Festival
Little Howler Youth Flag Football League
- League play Aug. 24-Sept. 24
- Ages: Preschool through 6th grade; age divisions (boys and girls): Grades PreK-K; Grades 1-2; Grades 3-4; Grades 5-6