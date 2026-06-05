Green River Rec Center Summer Programs Announced

Children participate in the World's Largest Swim Lesson at the Green River Recreation Center Thursday, June 26, 2025. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Peterson.

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Parks and Recreation Department has a full summer lineup planned, with activities ranging from rodeos, youth sports leagues, swim lessons, movies in the park, and the Flaming Gorge Days Parade.

Residents can sign up at the Recreation Center, online at grwyo.org or at grpr.activityreg.com on a first-come, first-served basis.

The following is a list of events and programs:

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Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo

June 5-6 at 225 East Teton Blvd.

Gates open at 6 p.m.; performance starts at 7 p.m.

Admission: $10 at gate, $8 advance for adults 13 and older; $5 at gate, $4 advance for youth ages 6-12 and seniors 65 and older

Inflatable Obstacle Course

Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13 from noon-2 p.m. at the Recreation Center

A floating interactive playground with a plank, balance beams and slides

Movie in the Park — “Monster’s Inc.”

Friday, June 12 at Centennial Park; starts at dark

No admission fee; bring lawn chairs; concessions provided by Girl Scout troops

Summer Day Camp

June 15-July 31 at Monroe Elementary School; Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Open to students in grades K-6 (2026-27 school year); limit 100 per day; in-person registration required

Fees: $775 for the whole summer (7 weeks); $115 weekly; $36 daily

Weekly themes include “Where the Wild Things Are,” “Imaginarium,” “Americana,” “Dino Discovery,” “World Travelers,” “Magical Creatures” and “Forest Friends”

Water Safety Day and World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

Thursday, June 25 at 1 p.m. at the Green River Recreation Center

Free event honoring Paige Hardesty Greve; all ages welcome; register at check-in

Flaming Gorge Days Parade

June 26-27; theme: “America’s 250th Anniversary: 1776-2026”

Staging at 8 a.m.; parade starts at 10 a.m.

Route starts near Centennial Park, follows Flaming Gorge Way through downtown, ending near S. 2nd E.

Entry cost: $40 per vehicle

Movie in the Park — “Zootopia 2”

Friday, July 10 at Centennial Park; starts at dark (approximately 9 p.m.)

No admission fee; bring lawn chairs; concessions provided by local Girl Scout troops

Swim with the Sharks

Friday, July 10 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Recreation Center

Themed swim with decorated pool, special games, prizes and unique floats; regular admission rates apply

Inflatable Obstacle Course

Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18 from noon-2 p.m. at the Recreation Center

Youth Co-ed Outdoor Soccer

League play July 13-Aug. 13

Ages: Preschool through 6th grade; age divisions: Preschool-Kindergarten; Grades 1-2; Grades 3-4; Grades 5-6

TrioBall (7th and 8th grade)

League play July 13-Aug. 13

A three-team game featuring one size-four soccer ball, one official, three goal areas and three time periods; each team has one goalkeeper and four field players

Inflatable Obstacle Course

Friday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 8 from noon-2 p.m. at the Recreation Center

Art on the Green

Aug. 14-15 at Expedition Island Pavilion

24-hour live art competition featuring 2D and 3D artists competing for cash and prizes; free to the public; held in conjunction with River Festival

Little Howler Youth Flag Football League