Green River Receives $89,000 Grant for Tree Care and Revitalization Project

GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River has received an $89,122 grant from the Wyoming State Forestry Division to fund tree care efforts aimed at preserving and revitalizing the city’s oldest trees.

The two-year project, which began in December 2025, is guided by a public tree inventory and a community forest management plan developed by ArborPro. The inventory identified several aging trees damaged by windstorms.

Tree pruning and removal began in December at Expedition Island and will extend to Cow Pasture Park, East 2nd South, City Hall, Centennial Park, Flaming Gorge Way, the Visitors Center, and Riverview Cemetery.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Once pruning, removals, and stump grinding are completed, the final phase of the project will begin. A substantial tree planting initiative is planned for spring 2026, which will introduce climate-ready species to improve canopy coverage, diversify the urban forest, and enhance the long-term health of the trees.

This work is part of a broader effort to sustain and improve the city’s urban forest and to maintain its designation as a Tree City USA community, according to a press release from the city.