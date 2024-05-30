Green River Receives Grant for Preservation of Tree Canopy

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Parks and Recreation Department will embark on a project aimed at preserving and enhancing the city’s oldest tree canopy, located on the north side of the city.

The city was awarded $89,122 in grant funding through the Inflation Reduction Act, granted by the United States Forest Service. The funds are passed through to the City of Green River by the Wyoming State Forestry Division (WSFD).

Green River Parks and Recreation Director Katie Duncombe said the city’s primary goal is to conduct a comprehensive survey and update the inventory of the existing tree canopy on the north side of Green River, focusing on pruning, removal and replacement of trees that are in dire need of care.

“We have determined that the age of the trees in question average 50 years, with some estimated to be over 80 years old,” Duncombe said. “We plan to engage the services of a certified arborist with the necessary tree risk assessment certification, and this professional assessment will guide the city’s efforts in identifying and prioritizing areas requiring immediate attention.”

Upon completion of the assessment and GIS inventory, an external contractor will be hired to prune and remove trees posing risks to the community and the area. The arborist’s expertise will guide the prioritization of locations, ensuring a strategic and efficient approach.

“Simultaneously, we aim to replace removed trees with climate-ready species, maintaining Green River’s status as a lush oasis in the desert,” Duncombe said.

The entirety of the project takes place within the area identified in the Climate and Economic Justice Screening Tool as disadvantage, and will support the physical, mental, and recreational wellbeing of the citizens living within the identified tract and the community as whole.

Duncombe said the comprehensive plan for tree pruning, removal, and planting initiatives across the various key locations within the city will include Centennial Park, Green River City Hall, Flaming Gorge Way, Evers Park, Expedition Island, Riverview Cemetery, and the Green River Visitors Center. The project’s anticipated completion is slated for September 2025.

The total project will cost $92,714, with the city contributing $3,592.