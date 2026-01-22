Green River Recognizes Sherry Schumacher’s 34 Years Of Service

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council honored longtime Parks and Recreation employee Sherry Schumacher on Monday as she prepares to retire after 34 years of service.

Schumacher began working for the city on March 9, 1992, as an account clerk and advanced through several roles before becoming recreation program supervisor in 2003, a position she held for more than 20 years.

She earned an associate degree from Western Wyoming Community College in 2008 and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming in 2013.

Schumacher also served for more than two decades with the Wyoming Recreation and Parks Association, including eight years as awards chair. Her honors include the WRPA Outstanding Professional Award in 2017 and the Fellow Award in 2022.

During her career, Schumacher oversaw swim lessons, fitness classes, tournaments and community events, and helped lead the department to a National Recreation and Park Association Gold Medal Award in 2020.

“She never forgets to see you as a person, she checks in on others and offers support or a hug when needed,” Director of Parks and Recreation Katie Duncombe said about Schumacher.

Schumacher was recognized by the council and coworkers for her dedication to public service and community well-being and wished well in her retirement.