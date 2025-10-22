Green River Recreation Center Hosts a Movie in the Rec. Saturday

SweetwaterNOW file photo.

GREEN RIVER Green River Parks and Recreation invites families to celebrate Halloween with a movie night Saturday. The Green River Recreation Center will transform its gymnasium into a cozy indoor theater for a special screening of the Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus.”

The event will begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. at the Green River Recreation Center. Families encouraged to bring blankets, pillows, and lawn chairs and admission is free.

There will also be a costume and pajama contest with prizes in four categories: coziest pajamas, most creative “Hocus Pocus” character, best family theme, and funniest sleepwear.

“We’re excited to offer families a comfortable, weather-proof way to enjoy Halloween together,” Katie Blood, a recreation supervisor at the center said. “There’s no need to worry about weather – families can snuggle up in our gymnasium with their blankets and pillows for a memorable movie experience.”

