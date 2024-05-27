Green River Remembers and Honors Veterans at Memorial Day Ceremony

VFW Post 2321 Commander Earl McDonald salutes the American flag as he remembers and honors our fallen heroes. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

GREEN RIVER — The American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2321 conducted their annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Riverview Cemetery Monday morning.

Several veterans, families, and other residents were in attendance to remember and honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for this country.

The area of the cemetery dedicated to veterans was scattered in American flags as commanders and other veterans gave speeches in remembrance and gratitude. VFW Post 2321 Commander Earl McDonald said everyone’s presence at the ceremony was in solemn commemoration.

The ceremony was complete with the Honor Guard firing their rifles in salute and a playing of Taps. Immediately following the remembrance ceremony was a dedication of the two veterans columbaria that were recently placed at the cemetery. The VFW and American Legion fundraised for the two columbaria for several years and were able to purchase and place each columbarium within the last year.

McDonald said these veterans are more than worthy of far greater recognition, and these columbaria are a way to give them a final resting place with pride and gratitude. He acknowledged that beyond being veterans, they are fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers, and children.

