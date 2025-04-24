Green River Requests Bids for Bridger Drive Work

GREEN RIVER – Residents can expect road repairs to target one of Green River’s busiest streets this summer.

The City of Green River recently announced a request for bids for reconstruction work on Bridger Drive. Mark Westenskow, the director of public works for the city, said the project will impact the street from West Teton Boulevard to East Teton Boulevard. The project is anticipated to take a few months, starting sometime during midsummer and concluding in the fall. The city isn’t talking about the anticipated costs as it doesn’t want to prejudice bidders on what the city expects to pay for the project.

Westenskow said the project won’t take a lot of time to complete because the street is straight and doesn’t have a lot of utilities beneath it. Westenskow said there will be some additional water and storm drain work occurring as part of the project.

City residents have questioned when the project, which was approved as part of the 2022 “sixth penny” infrastructure improvement projects tax, will get started. Westenskow said Green River opted to initiate projects as the 1% sales tax is collected as opposed to other cities that bonded their projects to receive a lump sum of cash when the tax was initiated. Westenskow said the city will communicate with residents closer to the project’s start as traffic control will impact how drivers navigate the street.

Westenskow said the city is looking to initiate other rehabilitation projects in the future, including a project on Faith Drive and Evans Street.