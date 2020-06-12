Green River Resident Lindsey Travis Announces Candidacy for Wyoming House District 60

GREEN RIVER — Democrat Lindsey Travis on Friday announced her campaign for Wyoming House of Representatives District 60, a seat being vacated by retiring Democrat Representative John Freeman.

“I am running for Wyoming House District 60 because I want a vibrant future not only for my family, but for the community and state that I love,” Travis said. “Green River has wonderful people and great schools — the people here truly care about each other and want our community to thrive. I will be honored to represent them.”

“I believe that Wyoming is strong because of its people, which is why I believe in putting people first. I will advocate for policies and services designed to help our most vulnerable populations and our neighbors. I am passionate about strong educational funding, support for seniors, access to health care, help for small businesses, and equality for all,” Travis said. “When people see me, I hope that they see something of themselves: I am a parent, a spouse, and a Green River resident seeking a vibrant future for the next generations.”

Travis has served on the Green River Parks and Recreation Board and the Green River City Tree Board. She is also a graduate of the Sweetwater County Leadership Institute. Travis and her husband, Scott, live in Green River with their children: Lillie, a soon-to-be junior at Green River High School; and Spencer, a 2020 graduate of GRHS who will be attending the University of Wyoming in the fall. Their children Nick and Amanda and two grandchildren live in Illinois.