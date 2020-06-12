Green River Residents Asked to Help Celebrate Rudy Gunter’s Birthday

GREEN RIVER — Longtime Green River resident Rudy Gunter is going to celebrate his 80th birthday and his family and friends are asking the community to help make it a special day for Rudy.

Rudy was an art teacher at Green River High School for more than 40 years. He also coached basketball, and was the bus driver for the GRHS wrestling team for many years.

Rudy is also known for being instrumental in the formation of the Art on the Green art competition and sculpture displays throughout Green River.

He is also the sculptor of the GRHS wolves bronze statue, the wild stallion on the west end of Green River, the wild horses bronze statue at the entrance of Western Wyoming Community College, and the Kenny Sailors statue located in Washington Park in Laramie.

Please celebrate Rudy Gunter’s 80th birthday by joining a drive-by birthday parade on, Saturday, June 13. Those who would like to attend can meet in the Golden Hour Senior Center’s parking lot at 6:45 pm.