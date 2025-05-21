Green River, Rock Springs and Farson-Eden Athletes Ready for State Track in Casper

CASPER — The best high school track and field athletes in Wyoming will converge at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper this week for the 2025 State Track and Field Championships. The three-day meet begins Thursday, May 22, and includes athletes from Green River, Rock Springs, and Farson-Eden competing in a wide range of events.

Hosted by Kelly Walsh High School and the Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA), the meet kicks off at 2:00 p.m. Thursday and runs through Saturday. However, changes have already been made to the event schedule due to expected weather concerns over the weekend.

Schedule Adjustments

Originally scheduled for Saturday morning, the 11:00 a.m. field events have been moved up nearly two full days. WHSAA announced the change on their website.

“Given the forecast, we are going to move the 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 24, 2025, Field Events to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, May 22, 2025,” WHSAA stated. “We have made 1 adjustment to that which is the 4A Girls Long Jump and the 1A Boys Long Jump will move to the 6:00 p.m. Thursday time slot to allow those athletes that may be in both Long and Triple Jump to Long jump first. The 4A Girls Triple Jump and the 1A Boys Triple Jump will be on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.”

Event Logistics and Rules

Teams may begin setting up camp at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, with infield access limited to athletes in uniform. Bib numbers, which will be distributed at packet pickup, are required for both field access and competition.

Relay events will follow strict substitution rules. Pre-qualified relay teams must run the same athletes from regionals unless a top-four regional finish was earned. If an athlete is injured during the meet, they are barred from further participation, and their relay status is impacted.

Starting blocks will be pre-set and remain fixed throughout heats. Field event athletes are allowed one mark on the apron, with chalk prohibited unless weather conditions prompt an exception.

Starting heights for Pole Vault and High Jump have been standardized statewide for the meet, but may be adjusted by WHSAA officials based on weather or participation numbers.