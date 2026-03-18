Green River, Rock Springs Athletes Earn All-State Basketball Honors

**This article has been adjusted to represent Laurie Ivie winning the 4A West Boys Coach of the Year**

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Standout players from Green River High School and Rock Springs High School were among those recognized when the Wyoming Coaches Association released its Class 3A and 4A all-state basketball selections for the 2025-26 season.

All-state honors are voted on by head coaches from across the state.

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Green River

Green River led the way locally with multiple all-state selections on both the girls and boys sides.

For the Lady Wolves, Sophia Arnold, Isabel Vasco and Nicole Wilson were all named all-state. Vasco earned the honor for the second consecutive season, while Wilson also repeated as an all-state selection.

Wilson highlighted the group by being named the Class 4A Defensive Player of the Year, adding a statewide honor to her second straight 4A West Defensive Player of the Year award. The junior has now solidified herself as the top defender in the state ahead of her senior year.

On the boys side, Dax Taylor earned all-state honors after helping lead the Wolves to a state tournament appearance.

Additionally, seasoned head coach Laurie Ivie was named 4A West Boys Coach of the Year. With her award, GRHS sweeps the 4A basketball West coaches of the year, with girls’ coach Clinton Landon earning it as well.

Rock Springs

Rock Springs was represented by Boston James, who earned all-state recognition in Class 4A after a strong season that helped lead the Tigers deep in the regional tournament and a competitive showing down the stretch. His contributions led to the Tigers being ranked in the top 5 multiple times this season.

Pinedale

The Wranglers and Lady Wranglers were also well represented.

Pinedale High School had multiple all-state selections, with Alyxis White and Erica Wilson recognized on the girls side, while Trace Fildey and Matthew Gosar earned honors for the boys.

Erica Wilson added to her career accolades by earning all-state recognition for the third consecutive season.

The Wyoming Coaches Association also noted a historic achievement to close this year’s awards, as University of Wyoming signee Karly Davis of Buffalo High School became a four-time all-state selection, earning the honor in each year of her high school career.