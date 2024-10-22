Green River, Rock Springs Bands Earn High Marks at State Marching Festival

CASPER — The Green River and Rock Springs High School marching bands showcased their musical talents at the 2024 Wyoming State Marching Band Festival in Casper, both earning Excellent ratings (II) for their performances on October 19. The day was filled with strong displays of musicianship from high schools across the state, with several top-rated bands taking home superior honors.

Green River High School’s Marching Wolves earned an Excellent rating and were also recognized for their standout performance in the 3A Scholastic division, winning the Guard Caption award. Their show, Rumors: The Music of Fleetwood Mac, captivated the audience with pieces such as Go Your Own Way and The Chain. Directed by Quinn Kalinski, the band received praise for their precision and the expressive performance of their color guard.

Rock Springs High School’s Tiger Marching Band also received an Excellent rating for their tribute to Hans Zimmer. Under the direction of Konner Hafner, the band impressed the judges with their dynamic renditions of Zimmer’s compositions, including Discombobulate and Cornfield Chase. Although they did not take home any caption awards, their performance was praised for its energy and creativity.

In the larger competition, Douglas High School and Riverton High School were among those earning Superior ratings, while Casper’s Kelly Walsh High School dominated the 4A Open division, sweeping several key caption awards.

Both the Green River and Rock Springs bands left Casper with their heads held high, continuing to build on their strong marching traditions.