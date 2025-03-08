Green River, Rock Springs Battle for State as Regionals Continue

ROCK SPRINGS — The 4A West Regional Basketball Tournament continued Friday with high stakes for the Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers. While some teams kept their postseason dreams alive, others saw their seasons come to a heartbreaking end.

Rock Springs’ boys team rebounded from a tough first-round loss to Evanston with a commanding 67-46 victory over Jackson in the consolation bracket. The win keeps the Tigers in contention for third place, and they will take on their next challenge at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Rock Springs Junior High.

Meanwhile, the Green River Wolves also found success in their elimination game against Riverton. The Wolves controlled the game and secured a 62-48 victory to extend their season. They now face Evanston on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

On the girls’ side, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers saw their season come to a heartbreaking end Friday morning. Despite a valiant effort, they fell to Riverton 50-49 on a last-second score, bringing their regional run to a close.

The Green River Lady Wolves, however, continued their dominant performance at regionals. After cruising past Riverton on Thursday, the Lady Wolves carried that momentum into Friday night’s matchup against Star Valley, securing a decisive 45-25 victory. With the win, Green River clinched a spot at state and will now play for the regional championship against Natrona at noon on Saturday.

As the tournament reaches its final day, Green River’s boys and girls teams are still in the hunt for high-stakes victories, while Rock Springs’ boys look to finish strong. Fans can follow the action as teams fight for state tournament berths and regional titles.