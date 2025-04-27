Green River, Rock Springs Close Out Busy Soccer Weekend

Christian Perez. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Green River and Rock Springs soccer teams wrapped up a full weekend of conference action with important performances on Friday and Saturday.

In boys’ play, Rock Springs picked up a 6-2 win over Evanston on Friday. The Tigers’ offense found its rhythm early and kept momentum throughout the match to secure the victory.

Green River’s boys battled to a 1-1 draw against Riverton on Saturday. The Wolves fought hard on the road, coming away with a tie in a back-and-forth match.

On the girls’ side, Rock Springs held off Evanston 3-2 Friday evening. Lady Tigers goalkeeper Paige Tongate came up big, saving a penalty kick in the 78th minute to keep her team ahead 2-1. Rock Springs then added an insurance goal to seal the win.

Green River’s girls stayed strong Saturday, earning a 2-1 road victory against Riverton. The Lady Wolves continued to show grit in tight match situations, picking up another conference win.

