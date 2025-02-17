Green River, Rock Springs Dance Teams Shine at NDA Nationals

ORLANDO — The Green River Wolf Pack Dance Team and the Rock Springs Tiger Rhythm Dance Team made their mark on the national stage during the weekend, earning top-15 finishes at the NDA National Championships in Orlando.

Green River’s Wolf Pack Dance Team (WPDT) delivered standout performances, securing a fourth-place finish in the Intermediate Large Hip Hop Finals on Saturday. The Wolves followed up that success with another strong showing in the Intermediate Jazz Finals, where they placed 10th in the nation in their first-ever appearance at NDA Nationals.

“Stepping onto the Nationals stage for the first time was an unforgettable experience, and this team gave it their all,” WPDT shared in a statement via Facebook. “Earning a Top 10 finish is an incredible accomplishment!”

