Green River, Rock Springs Dance Teams Shine at NDA Nationals

Courtesy photo from Wolf Pack Dance Team Facebook page.

ORLANDO — The Green River Wolf Pack Dance Team and the Rock Springs Tiger Rhythm Dance Team made their mark on the national stage during the weekend, earning top-15 finishes at the NDA National Championships in Orlando.

Green River’s Wolf Pack Dance Team (WPDT) delivered standout performances, securing a fourth-place finish in the Intermediate Large Hip Hop Finals on Saturday. The Wolves followed up that success with another strong showing in the Intermediate Jazz Finals, where they placed 10th in the nation in their first-ever appearance at NDA Nationals.

“Stepping onto the Nationals stage for the first time was an unforgettable experience, and this team gave it their all,” WPDT shared in a statement via Facebook. “Earning a Top 10 finish is an incredible accomplishment!”

Rock Springs’ Tiger Rhythm Dance Team also made waves at the national level. On Sunday, the Tigers placed 15th in Small Varsity Jazz, competing against some of the best programs in the country. They also advanced to the Varsity Hip Hop semifinals on Saturday, further solidifying their reputation as a competitive force.

Both teams’ performances at Nationals highlight the strength of Wyoming’s dance programs, as Green River and Rock Springs continue to raise the bar on a national stage after sweeping all the state titles this year at State Spirit.

