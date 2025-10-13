Green River, Rock Springs Dominate All Week in Volleyball Action

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Both the Green River Lady Wolves and Rock Springs Lady Tigers found success last week as they navigated interclass and conference competition, setting up momentum heading deeper into the 4A season.

The Lady Wolves continued their strong play Tuesday with a five-set thriller against Mountain View. Green River rallied after dropping the first and third sets, ultimately pulling out a 17-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-13, 15-10 victory over the 3A Buffalos.

Green River returned to action Saturday for an interclass matchup against Kemmerer. The Lady Wolves swept the 2A team 25-17, 25-16, 25-17, with many of the younger players getting reps against the Varsity team from Kemmerer.

Rock Springs’ schedule was impacted by illness in the Star Valley program, forcing the games originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 10 to be moved to Wednesday, Oct. 15.

The Lady Tigers competed Saturday against Jackson, taking the match 3-1. After a tight opening set 29-27, Rock Springs dropped the second 22-25 but responded by winning the next two 25-22 and 25-17 to secure the victory.

Both Sweetwater County programs will continue 4A play this week before they face each other for the second time this season next week in Rock Springs.