Green River, Rock Springs Earn Strong Finishes at State Thespian Festival

LARAMIE — Green River High School and Rock Springs High School both turned in strong performances at the 2025–26 Wyoming State Thespian Festival, earning multiple top-three finishes and individual recognition at the statewide event.

Green River placed third overall in the Class 3A sweepstakes standings, finishing behind Star Valley High School and Riverton High School. The Wolves also earned third-place finishes in several competitive categories, including Arena and Devised Theatre at the Class 3A level.

In Arena Theatre, Green River finished third behind Jackson Hole High School and Riverton, while in Devised Theatre the Wolves again placed third, with Riverton taking first and Douglas High School second.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs found success on the proscenium stage, placing second in the Class 4A Proscenium category. Kelly Walsh High School claimed first place, with Sheridan High School finishing third.

In addition to team success, Green River High School earned individual recognition as Melissa Skinner was named Educator of the Year, one of the festival’s highest honors.