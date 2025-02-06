Green River, Rock Springs Face Tough Road and Home Tests This Week

SWEETWATER COUNTY — As the basketball season continues, both Green River and Rock Springs are set for key non-conference matchups against Star Valley and Jackson Hole this week. The Wolves will be on the road for both contests, while the Tigers will host one game before hitting the road themselves.

Green River Prepares for Road Battles

The Green River boys (4-10) will look to bounce back as they travel to face Jackson on Thursday before heading to Afton to take on Star Valley Saturday. Jackson (0-13) is still searching for its first win of the season, presenting an opportunity for the Wolves to build momentum. However, Star Valley (6-7) will be a tougher challenge, with the Braves proving to be a competitive squad this season.

For the Green River girls (9-6), Thursday’s matchup with Jackson (1-12) provides a favorable contest before they take on a solid Star Valley team (5-8) on Saturday. The Lady Wolves will look to extend their strong season against a Jackson squad that has struggled, while Star Valley will present a tougher challenge.

Rock Springs Hosts Star Valley, Travels to Jackson

Rock Springs will have the advantage of playing at home Friday night as both teams take on Star Valley. The Tigers (6-6) will look to push above .500 against the Braves (6-7) in what should be a competitive boys’ game. On the girls’ side, Rock Springs (1-11) will aim for an upset against a strong Star Valley (5-8) team that has played well in recent weeks.

On Saturday, Rock Springs will travel to Jackson for another set of games. The Tiger boys will have a chance to pick up a win against a struggling Jackson team, while the Lady Tigers will look to snap their losing streak against the Lady Broncs, who have had similar struggles this season.

