Green River, Rock Springs Face Weather Challenges in Friday Softball Action

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Green River Lady Wolves and Rock Springs Lady Tigers faced weather-related disruptions in their Friday softball matchups, but not before Cheyenne East showcased its dominance and Rock Springs jumped out to an early lead before play was halted.

Green River Falls to Cheyenne East in Conference Opener

Cheyenne East (5-0) remained perfect on the season, overpowering Green River (2-3) in a 24-0 victory in five innings. The Lady Thunderbirds exploded for 14 runs in the first inning, fueled by multiple extra-base hits, including a two-run home run by Riley Petruso. East tacked on additional runs in the second and fourth innings to seal the dominant win.

Green River struggled to find its footing offensively, managing just two hits on back-to-back singles from Kodi Allred and Haidyn Terry. Terry started in the circle for the Lady Wolves, striking out four but allowing 23 runs on 20 hits in three and one-third innings. Meanwhile, East’s Rylee Stephenson threw a near-perfect game, allowing just two hits and striking out 11 in five innings.

The second scheduled game between the teams was canceled due to rain and will not be rescheduled, as it was a non-conference matchup.

With more weather concerns looming, Green River will adjust its Saturday schedule against Cheyenne Central, with the varsity game now set to begin at 10 a.m. in an effort to get the game in before conditions worsen.

Rock Springs Game Suspended with Early Lead

Rock Springs (1-2-1) was in a strong position against Cheyenne Central when their game was delayed at the bottom of the third inning due to weather, with the Lady Tigers leading 6-1.

Makyla Sweeney provided a big moment in the third inning, launching a three-run homer to extend the lead. The Lady Tigers had already built momentum earlier in the game with back-to-back home runs from Rilynn Wester and Ruby Florencio. Wester’s shot was a two-run homer, while Florencio followed up with a solo blast.

On the mound, Wester was dealing through three innings, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out five and walking two.

With the game currently suspended, it remains unclear whether it will be resumed at a later date. Rock Springs is set to host Cheyenne East on Saturday at 11:30 a.m., weather permitting.

