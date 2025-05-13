Green River, Rock Springs Look to Earn State Softball Tournament Berths at Regionals

LARAMIE — The 4A South Regional Softball Tournament opens Friday in Laramie with four first-round matchups that will determine who stays in the hunt for a state tournament spot.

Green River, the No. 3 seed out of the Southwest, will take on Southeast No. 2 Wheatland in the tournament’s opening game at 11 a.m. Rock Springs, the Southwest’s No. 2 seed, will follow at 1 p.m. against No. 3 Cheyenne Central from the Southeast.

Winners will advance to the semifinals later in the day, while losers will have to battle through the elimination bracket to keep their seasons alive.

If Green River wins, the Wolves will face the winner of the 1 p.m. game between No. 1 Southwest seed Laramie and No. 4 Southeast seed Torrington at 3 p.m. Friday. A loss would put Green River in an elimination game at the same time against the loser of that matchup.

Rock Springs will also play again Friday, regardless of the outcome of its opener. A win over Cheyenne Central sets up a 5 p.m. semifinal against either top-seeded Cheyenne East or Cheyenne South, the Southeast’s fourth seed. A loss would send the Lady Tigers into the consolation bracket at 5 p.m.

The regional tournament follows a double-elimination format, with the top four teams earning berths to next week’s state tournament in Gillette.

All Green River and Rock Springs will be streamed live with audio coverage on The Radio Network Facebook page. Keith Trujillo will be on the call for every game featuring Green River and Rock Springs. Due to exclusive broadcast rights owned by NFHS, no video coverage will be available through TRN Media.