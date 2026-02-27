Green River, Rock Springs Meet for Love Local Rivalry Showdown

GREEN RIVER — Rivalry week returns Friday night as Green River High School hosts Rock Springs High School in the annual Love Local games, where competition on the court shares the spotlight with fundraising efforts to support community members in need.

The girls varsity game tips at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m. Festivities between games will include recognition of Student Council seniors and parents, presentation of the Sweetwater Basketball Officials Association Sportsmanship Awards, and the announcement of the Love Local Student Council fundraising totals.

Beyond the rivalry, both programs enter the night with postseason implications at stake as the winner of the boy game will have the higher seed at regionals.

For Green River boys coach Laurie Ivie, the matchup represents both a competitive opportunity and a chance to reaffirm her team’s identity after an earlier loss to the Tigers.

“We’ve really focused on getting back to our roots and leaving the majority of our focus on us, not our opponent,” Ivie said. “We know if we get down and guard the way we like to, and focus on rebounding the basketball, we’ll compete with anyone. It’s about controlling what we can control: our effort, our execution, and playing our brand of basketball. When we do that, we give ourselves a chance every time we step on the floor, regardless of our opponent.”

Ivie, who has coached in the rivalry numerous times, said the game carries meaning that extends beyond the standings.

“It’s a rivalry that runs deep in this community, and we feel that energy from both sides,” she said. “As a staff, we understand what this game represents — pride, tradition, and competing for something that matters far beyond the final score. For our players, especially our seniors, this is their last chance to leave their mark on this rivalry and play in front of our home crowd.”

After facing more physical teams in recent weeks, Ivie believes her team is better prepared for Friday’s challenge.

“The first time we played Rock Springs, we didn’t compete or execute. We didn’t play our brand of basketball,” she said. “This time around, we plan to step on the court confident and connected and play the way we know how. We’ve faced physicality down this last stretch, and handled it well. Now it’s about sticking to our identity … getting down and guarding, rebounding the ball, and staying focused on what we do best.”

On the other sideline, Rock Springs coach Lennon Spence brings a unique perspective, having both played and coached in the rivalry on each side.

“This game means so much more to me than just the rivalry because I have played in it, and I have coached these kids on both sides in this rivalry,” Spence said. “The senior class for GRHS were all freshmen when I was over there coaching, so I have great respect and relationships with that senior class. I also have such great admiration, and a great friendship with Laurie Ivie, so it is fun to coach against her. I have also coached in this rivalry on the RS sideline for the last 3 years, so I have a love for my guys that is tough to explain, but I am just really excited to see what they can do in this game. It runs deeper than GR vs RS, I have great respect for both schools.”

Spence also emphasized the larger purpose behind Love Local week.

“The simple act of serving others is one of the most important messages that our program represents,” he said. “We all believe that one must give and be able to do it without receiving anything in return. Being a good athlete is a simple piece of who these kids are, but who you are as a person is the greatest trait they can possess. It hasn’t changed just because it is Love Local Week, but we emphasize it consistently. But, with Love Local Week, it can be a moment where the rivalry doesn’t matter and we can represent something so much larger than a high school basketball game. I am proud of the work my guys have put in, on and off the court.”

With both teams holding similar quadrant records, the outcome could impact regional positioning.

“Nothing in the past can be changed, altered or fixed, so the focus is on the present and what can be contributed to making sure that we are better each day,” Spence said. “We had some tough conversations as a group and we discussed everything. We know our potential routes due to the outcome of this game. The emphasis is to win, regardless of who, what, or where we are playing. Just win.”

Fans can listen to the Green River broadcast on KUGR 104.9 FM and watch the free HD livestream on The Radio Network’s Facebook page. Rock Springs coverage will air on KZWB 97.9 FM and stream on SweetwaterNOW’s Facebook page.

Friday’s matchup once again blends one of Sweetwater County’s most anticipated rivalries with a shared mission to give back, proving that community impact can stand alongside competition.