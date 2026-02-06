Green River, Rock Springs Open Postseason at 4A West Conference Swim Meet in Casper

CASPER — The postseason begins this week for Wyoming high school boys’ swimming and diving, with Green River and Rock Springs set to compete at the Class 4A West Conference Championships in Casper.

Conference meets run Thursday through Saturday at sites around the state, with the 4A West field gathering Friday and Saturday at Natrona County High School. Teams scheduled to compete in the 4A West include Evanston, Green River, Jackson, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Riverton and Rock Springs.

Local High School sports coverage is brought to you by:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Action in Casper opens Friday with diving preliminaries and semifinals beginning at 1 p.m., followed by swimming prelims scheduled for approximately 3 p.m. The meet concludes Saturday with finals starting at 10 a.m.

For Green River and Rock Springs, the conference meet opens postseason competition and provides an opportunity for swimmers and divers to qualify for the state championships.

Conference results will help set the field for state, though athletes will also have one more opportunity to post qualifying times at last-chance meets next week. Green River is scheduled to host a last-chance meet on Thursday, Feb. 12, with competition set to begin at 4 p.m.