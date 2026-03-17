Green River, Rock Springs Players Earn All-Conference Basketball Honors

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Several athletes from Green River High School and Rock Springs High School were recognized Monday when the 2025-26 all-conference basketball teams were announced.

Selections were voted on by conference coaches, with players now advancing to consideration for all-state honors, which will be announced Tuesday.

Green River head coach Clinton Landon was named the 4A West Girls Coach of the Year after guiding the Lady Wolves to one of the most successful seasons in program history. Landon led Green River High School to a 25-3 record, a regional championship, and a third-place finish at the state tournament. The Lady Wolves set a new program record for wins in a season and finished with one of the highest winning percentages in school history.

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In Class 4A West boys basketball, Green River placed two players on the all-conference list with Dylan Archibald and Dax Taylor earning honors. Rock Springs also had two selections, as Antonio Cortez and Boston James were named to the team. Class 4A selected 14 total players across its two conferences.

Green River’s girls program led the way in Class 4A West with three all-conference selections, including Sophia Arnold, Isa Vasco and Nicole Wilson. Rock Springs’ Hannah Millemon was also named all-conference.

Vasco was named 4A West Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, while Wilson repeated as 4A West Defensive Player of the Year. Green River head coach Clinton Landon was selected as Coach of the Year.

Athletes from the Bridger Valley were also recognized in Class 3A West. On the boys side, Jevin Maxfield of Lyman High School and Ashton Colangelo of Mountain View High School earned all-conference honors.

For the girls, Addison Smith of Lyman was named to the all-conference team.