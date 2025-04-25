Green River, Rock Springs Roll to Trio of Thursday Victories

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers picked up three conference wins Thursday as the two schools faced Riverton and Evanston in a full slate of Class 4A West soccer action.

Lady Wolves Explode for 14 Goals Behind Vasco’s Return

In her first game back from captaining the USA ODP U17 girls team in Italy, Green River’s Isa Vasco delivered another performance to remember, scoring 10 goals in a 14-2 win over Evanston on the road.

Vasco’s dominant outing helped the Lady Wolves bounce back from a tough loss earlier in the week and strengthen their hold in the top half of the conference standings.

Green River is now 6-4 in 4A West play.

Tigers Fall to Riverton Girls in Shutout

On the other side of the county, the Rock Springs girls fell 2-0 at home to Riverton. The Lady Wolverines used goals in the 34th and the 71st to secure the win and maintain their position near the top of the standings. Rock Springs dropped to 2-7 in conference play with the loss.

Green River Boys Hold Off Evanston in High-Scoring Win

The Wolves picked up an important road victory with a 5-3 win over Evanston in boys’ action. Green River got the game-winner from Reece Wilde in a back-and-forth match, helping the team stay in the race for a top spot in the conference standings.

The Wolves improved to 4-5-1 in 4A West play with the win.

Tigers Blank Riverton Behind Four-Goal Effort

At home, Rock Springs earned a convincing 4-0 shutout win over Riverton in the boys’ match. Mark Hamilton set the tone early, scoring goals in the 5th and 34th minutes. Cristian Perez added another in the 13th, and Ethan Brewster capped the night with a goal in the 73rd.

The Tigers now sit at 6-3 in conference play, holding firm in third place in the standings behind Jackson and Kelly Walsh.

Check out some photos from the Rock Springs games Thursday below.