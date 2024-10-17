Green River, Rock Springs Set for 4A West Cross Country Regionals

ROCK SPRINGS — The best cross-country runners from Green River and Rock Springs High School are gearing up for the 4A West Conference Championships this Friday at White Mountain Golf Course in Rock Springs. Teams from Evanston, Jackson, Star Valley, Riverton, and both Casper high schools will join them in the battle for regional glory ahead of state next week.

Hosted by Rock Springs High School, the meet will feature both varsity and JV races with the action kicking off at 1 p.m. under the guidance of Activities Director Byron Bolen. Teams will tackle the five-kilometer course, winding through golf course fairways and other terrains, before crowning individual and team champions.

Green River and Rock Springs are set to bring their best runners, hoping to secure top finishes and qualify for the state meet.

Check out the route for the runners below with green making the start and red marking the finish line.