Green River, Rock Springs Set for Casper Doubleheaders

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Green River and Rock Springs soccer teams are on the road this weekend for back-to-back conference matchups against Kelly Walsh and Natrona County in Casper.

The girls open play Friday afternoon, with Green River taking on No. 2 Kelly Walsh at 4 p.m. Rock Springs will face No. 5 Natrona County at the same time.

Saturday morning, the schedule flips. Rock Springs will meet Kelly Walsh at 9 a.m., while Green River battles Natrona at 10 a.m.

On the boys’ side, Green River squares off against No. 2 Kelly Walsh at 6 p.m. Friday night, while Rock Springs meets bottom-ranked Natrona County for a 6 p.m. start as well. The Wolves are coming off a tie against Riverton and will look to build momentum into a tough road stretch.

Saturday’s schedule has Rock Springs back on the pitch at 11 a.m. against Kelly Walsh, followed by Green River and Natrona County wrapping up the weekend at noon.

The trip marks the final regular-season road trip for both programs as they prepare to battle each other next week in Rock Springs.